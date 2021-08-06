New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will announce sales of $182.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $182.29 million. New Relic posted sales of $166.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $728.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $709.70 million to $733.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $811.89 million, with estimates ranging from $787.60 million to $820.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%.

Several analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

In related news, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $344,256.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,830.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,692 shares of company stock worth $4,864,701 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 61,301 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,151. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.90. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

