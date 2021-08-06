NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Shares of NBEV opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $270.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NewAge has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NewAge will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the first quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NewAge by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,473,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 916,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewAge by 153.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 672,686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NewAge by 168.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 509,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewAge by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 272,382 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

