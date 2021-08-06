Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Upgraded at Capital One Financial

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $234.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

