Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Cut to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Newtek Business Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newtek Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $608.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.15. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.87 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 63.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

