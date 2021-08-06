NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:NXRT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.97. The stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,919. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 97.64 and a beta of 0.99. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

