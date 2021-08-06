NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NXTC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.51. 11,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.71. NextCure has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $207.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

