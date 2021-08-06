NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.70. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 25,370 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $797.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,993,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,096,000 after purchasing an additional 201,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 361,893 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,454,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,368 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.