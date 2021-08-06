NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%.

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.08. 319,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,744. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.18. NICE has a 12-month low of $209.26 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.85.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

