Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nintendo had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 27.30%. Nintendo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $27.180-$27.180 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.60. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

