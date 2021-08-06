Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.20 billion-$109.20 billion.

NTTYY opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.20. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.23.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $30.25 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

