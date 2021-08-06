Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:NIU traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,610. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. Equities analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at $248,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

