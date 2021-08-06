Node Runners (NDR) Trading Down 36.5% Over Last 7 Days

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $12,965.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for $64.42 or 0.00150040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,577 coins. Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

