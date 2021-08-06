Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $12.61 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.34 million, a P/E ratio of -29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

