Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NHYDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NHYDY traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 25,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,203. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

