Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on NOG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at about $26,070,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at about $8,057,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 490,474 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 366,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

