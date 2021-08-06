Northern Trust Corp Buys Shares of 25,209 Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.19% of Crown ElectroKinetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

CRKN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ CRKN opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.18.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17). Equities analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

