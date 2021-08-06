Northern Trust Corp Buys Shares of 69,383 COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 69,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COMS. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMS opened at $2.07 on Friday. COMSovereign Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter.

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

