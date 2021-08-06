Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Data I/O were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Data I/O by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Data I/O by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Data I/O by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Data I/O by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $95,698.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,258.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anthony Ambrose sold 12,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $76,487.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 436,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,022.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,592 shares of company stock valued at $356,687. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAIO opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.28. Data I/O Co. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

