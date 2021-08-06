Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 189.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,318 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after buying an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after buying an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,630,000 after buying an additional 504,196 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,731,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,398,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,362,000 after buying an additional 601,939 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

