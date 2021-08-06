Northern Trust Corp Has $146,000 Position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,872 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Uxin were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UXIN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Uxin by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Uxin by 73.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 472,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UXIN opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85. Uxin Limited has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.26.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

