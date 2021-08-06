Northern Trust Corp Has $165,000 Stock Position in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 205.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Oragenics were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 303,950 shares during the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.21. Oragenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

