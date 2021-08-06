Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Celestica by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celestica by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Celestica by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 23,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CLS opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.41. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

