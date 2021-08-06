Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVO. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $103.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,024 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

