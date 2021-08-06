Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Issues Earnings Results

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%.

NVO stock traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,210. The firm has a market cap of $232.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $103.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

