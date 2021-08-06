Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 2.1% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 59,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.36. 43,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,210. The company has a market cap of $233.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $103.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

