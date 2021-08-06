Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $103.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $28,654,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after buying an additional 353,783 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.