Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.04

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.04 and last traded at $79.73, with a volume of 5682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVZMY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.30.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

