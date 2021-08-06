NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $44.44 and last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 233004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.

The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

NRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

NRG Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.