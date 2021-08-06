Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,265. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $365,304.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,752.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,469 shares of company stock worth $2,805,949. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

