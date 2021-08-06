NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Get NuCana alerts:

NCNA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 203,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,077. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.75. NuCana has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.86) by ($2.14). Equities analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in NuCana in the first quarter valued at $109,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuCana (NCNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.