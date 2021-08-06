Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $742.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

