Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 85,100 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

MBT stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.03. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

