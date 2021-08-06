Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,154 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRTX opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 403.01, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $996.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 45.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

