Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 12,610 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,610 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAST. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $2,493,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 138,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 130,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,238,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 71,694 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $245.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

