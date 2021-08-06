Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,416 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of The First Bancshares worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 177,914 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in The First Bancshares by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 267,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 142,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The First Bancshares by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 46,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The First Bancshares by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in The First Bancshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 931,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBMS opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $807.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $46.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

