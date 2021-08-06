Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of JEMD stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.