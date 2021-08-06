Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 1st

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
NYSE NQP opened at $15.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $15.50.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
