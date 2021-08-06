NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Cormark

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.52.

Shares of TSE:NVA traded up C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 310,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,520. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.61 and a 52 week high of C$4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$739.86 million and a PE ratio of 1.23.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 0.5115937 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

