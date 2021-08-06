nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NVT traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,902. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3,301,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

