Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $244,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,617,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,752,000 after acquiring an additional 291,946 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.63. The company had a trading volume of 358,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,313,114. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

