Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 72,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $101.34. The stock had a trading volume of 80,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

