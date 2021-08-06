OIN Finance (OIN) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00056185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.00870362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00096562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00041921 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,923,169 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

