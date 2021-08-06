OKB (OKB) Trading Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. One OKB coin can now be bought for $20.96 or 0.00048815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $572.17 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00056571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.57 or 0.00877052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00096869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00042126 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

