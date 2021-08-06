Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 2,056 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 164,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,735 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 387,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,417. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.97. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

