Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $227,354,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $160.53. The company had a trading volume of 43,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,500. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

