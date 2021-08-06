Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,807 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,915 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,157 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 672 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.04.

Shares of PXD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.81. The company had a trading volume of 58,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 112.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.