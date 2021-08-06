Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $3.89 Million in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000. AON makes up approximately 1.1% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of AON by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 207,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in AON by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 358,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,600,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in AON by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.88.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.43. The company had a trading volume of 82,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,691. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $267.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.75.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

