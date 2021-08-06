Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Lowers Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,445 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $553,843,000 after purchasing an additional 180,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,007,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,535,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,906,000 after purchasing an additional 257,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BHP Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after purchasing an additional 404,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,893 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 86,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,622. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.89. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

