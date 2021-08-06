Omni (OMNI) Price Reaches $3.41

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00008382 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $6,985.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.75 or 0.00355819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000665 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,248 coins and its circulating supply is 562,932 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.