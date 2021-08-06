Omnitude (ECOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $438,690.00

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $526,292.13 and approximately $438,690.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00056833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.61 or 0.00905596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00097974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043012 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

